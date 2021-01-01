NK vs WF Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NK vs WF Dream11 Best Picks / NK vs WF Dream11 Captain / NK vs WF Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

NK vs WF Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Northern Knights will go up against the Wellington Firebirds in the seventh match of the ongoing Super Smash 2020-21. The Knights lost to the Central Districts in the only match they played so far and are at the bottom of the table. They would like to get on the board here, however it is not going to be an easy task, as the Firebirds have really been on fire since the beginning of the tournament. They have won both their matches and are on the second place in the table, only behind the Central Districts. They have a chance to get to the top with a win here. The match will be played at 11:40 AM IST at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

January 1 – 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

captain: Tim Seifert

vice-captain: Scott Kuggeleijn

wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

batsmen: Katene Clarke, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher

all-rounders: Anton Devcich, James Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn

bowlers: Peter Younghusband, Brett Randell, Joe Walker

NK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights probable playing 11 against Wellington Firebirds: Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Matt Fisher, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker

NK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Wellington Firebirds probable playing 11 against Northern Knights: Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn