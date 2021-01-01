- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
NK vs WF Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
NK vs WF Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NK vs WF Dream11 Best Picks / NK vs WF Dream11 Captain / NK vs WF Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 1, 2021, 8:19 AM IST
NK vs WF Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Northern Knights will go up against the Wellington Firebirds in the seventh match of the ongoing Super Smash 2020-21. The Knights lost to the Central Districts in the only match they played so far and are at the bottom of the table. They would like to get on the board here, however it is not going to be an easy task, as the Firebirds have really been on fire since the beginning of the tournament. They have won both their matches and are on the second place in the table, only behind the Central Districts. They have a chance to get to the top with a win here. The match will be played at 11:40 AM IST at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
NK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds: Live Streaming
All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.
NK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
NK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds: Match Details
January 1 – 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs WF Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds
Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs WF Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds captain: Tim Seifert
Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs WF Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds vice-captain: Scott Kuggeleijn
Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs WF Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert
Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs WF Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds batsmen: Katene Clarke, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher
Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs WF Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds all-rounders: Anton Devcich, James Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn
Super Smash 2020-21 NK vs WF Dream11 team for Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds bowlers: Peter Younghusband, Brett Randell, Joe Walker
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking