NKL vs EKS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Japan T20 League 2022, May 1, 6:30 AM IST

NKL vs EKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Japan T20 League 2022 match between North Kanto Lions and East Kanto Sunrisers: The table-topper East Kanto Sunrisers will fight a battle with North Kanto Lions in the Sunday match of the Japan T20 League 2022. The match is of utmost importance for both the teams as it will play a major role in deciding the two finalists of the season.

East Kanto Sunrisers are currently at the top of the standings with two wins and one abandoned match. The team was up against Kansai Chargers in their last league game. The match saw Sunrisers batting first and posting a total of 180 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing the total, Chargers were restricted to 108 runs as EKS scored a massive win by 75 runs.

Coming to North Kanto Lions, they are third in the points table with three points. The team has won just one game while losing as many. North Kanto Lions will be low on confidence as they lost their last game to South Kanto Super Kings by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between North Kanto Lions and East Kanto Sunrisers, here is everything you need to know:

NKL vs EKS Telecast

North Kanto Lions vs East Kanto Sunrisers game will not be telecast in India.

NKL vs EKS Live Streaming

The Japan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NKL vs EKS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1 at 6:30 AM IST on May 01, Sunday.

NKL vs EKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanjaya Yapabandara

Vice-Captain: Kazumasa Hiratsuka

Suggested Playing XI for NKL vs EKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Supun Nawarathna

Batters: Ibrahim Takahashi, Tsuyoshi Takada, Shan Chathuranga

All-rounders: Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Sanjaya Yapabandara

Bowlers: Roshan Dangal, Declan Mccomb, Anushantha Chandima, Ashley Thurgate, Mandeep Singh-III

NKL vs EKS Probable XIs

North Kanto Lions: Kazumasa Hiratsuka, Hashan Thilakarathne, Anil Kumar, Shan Chathuranga, Karthik Vellingiri, Mandeep Singh-III, Anushantha Chandima, Roshan Dangal, Declan Mccomb, Reo Sakurano, Lachie Lake

East Kanto Sunrisers: Ibrahim Takahashi, Sanjaya Yapabandara, Ashley Thurgate, Kento Ota-Dobell, Tsuyoshi Takada, Naveen Negi, Manav Natarajan, Kasun Ganesh, Malith Neranjan, Supun Nawarathna, Sarfraz Petkar

