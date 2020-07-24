Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

NKL vs KC Dream11 Team Japanese Premier League - Other T20 North Kanto Lions vs Kansai Chargers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 11:05 PM IST
NKL vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction Japanese Premier League - Other T20 |The highest level of domestic cricket in Japan, the Japan Premier League T20 features representative teams from East, West, South and North Kanto as well as Kansai. The 2020 tournament takes place at the Sano International Cricket Ground over three days (July 25rd-25th). Each team plays every other team once followed by a final between the top two teams. The JPL is will be live streamed on the JCA website so fans can follow all the action. The Japan Premier League teams are made up of the best players from each of the Japan Cup T20 teams in their respective regions. Plenty of Japan national squad players feature in each squad as well as star players from several different countries. There will be four matches per day, starting at 10:30am on Thursday 23rd July with the Final scheduled for 2:30pm on Saturday 25th July. However Sunday 26th July has also been saved as a reserve day just in case the weather causes postponements.

NKL vs KC Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide JCA website

NKL vs KC Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NKL vs KC Japanese Premier League - Other T20 Match Details

July 25 – 7:00 AM IST from Sano International Cricket Ground

NKL vs KC Japanese Premier League - Other T20 My Dream11 Team

NKL vs KC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Chanaka Dushmantha

NKL vs KC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Mahmood ur Rahman, Hanif Khan, Sota Wada

NKL vs KC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Akira Kuribayasi, Ali Raza, Ryuichi Ashida (VICE CAPTAIN), Prabath Dhanushka (CAPTAIN)

NKL vs KC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Kohei Wakita, Khan Salman, Talha Tanveer

NKL vs KC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

North Kanto Lions: Ashiq Hussain, Prabath Dhanushka, Hanif Khan (C), Ali Raza, Khan Salman, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ameya Keshkamat, Rana Rashid, Sameera Pathum, Talha Tanveer, Musashi Yamamoto.

Kansai Chargers: Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Chanaka Dushmantha, Sota Wada (C), Harambage Sukita, Kohei Wakita, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Yuji Yamamoto, Ryuichi Ashida, Shahen Silva, Ikuya Nishioka.

