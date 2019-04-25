No Australians in Women’s T20 Challenge Squads

Loading...
The round robin matches of the tournament will be played on May 6, 8 and 9 while the final will be played on May 11.
Harmanpreet will lead Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, England's Natalie Sciver and New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine. The Supernovas will be coached by current India Women coach WV Raman.
Mandhana's Trailblazers will have Stafanie Taylor and Shakera Selman from West Indies, apart from New Zealand's Suzie Bates and England's Sophie Ecclestone. They will be coached by Biju George.
Mithali Raj's Velocity has foreigners Amelia Karr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Hayley Mathews (West Indies) and Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh). They will be coached by Mamta Maben, the former India Women cricketer.
However, Australian cricketers will not be present during this edition, with the likes of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Elysse Perry and Megan Schutt, who featured in the one-off exhibition clash last year, missing out.
Squads:
Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Jemima Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu(NZ), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver(ENG), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Sophie Devine(NZ), Taniya Bhatia, Coach: WV Raman
Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Danielle Wyatt (ENG), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (WI), Jahanara Alam (B'DESH), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy, Coach: Mamta Maben
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shakera Selman (WI), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Suzie Bates (NZ), Coach: Biju George
Schedule:
May 6 - Supernovas vs Trailblazers
May 8 - Trailblazers vs Velocity
May 9 - Supernovas vs Velocity
May 11 - Final
First Published: April 25, 2019, 11:02 PM IST