No Bangladesh Premier League in 2020 Due to Covid-19, Confirms BCB Chief

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief has also ruled out the possibility of staging the tournament abroad due to financial constraints.

Even as other major cricket playing nations are starting to return at the international level, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan has confirmed that this year’s edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"BPL is not happening this year," Cricbuzz quoted Nazmul as telling the reporters at the launch of the inaugural edition of the three-team 50-over tournament at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. "Let’s see it in next year. We do not want to miss any game but everything will depend on the situation and circumstances," he added.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

According to Hasan, one of the main reasons for the franchise-based T20 tournament not being held this year is the unavailability of foreign players.

"Whenever there is talk of BPL, there must be foreign cricketers,” Papon was quoted as saying to the reporters on Sunday, October 11.

The BCB chief also ruled out the possibility of staging the tournament abroad due to financial constraints. "I don’t think it will be easy (organise the tournament outside). I tell you when we go to run in Bangladesh (BPL), except for one or two franchises, the rest of us have a hard time to play the tournament," he said.

ALSO READ | RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Both Teams Seek to Maintain Winning Momentum

"I heard it today the bio-security belt has to be created outside say in the UK and even in Dubai for the IPL as well and I don’t think it is possible for anyone. It is almost impossible for us to spend so much money," he added.

Earlier, their tour of Sri Lanka also got cancelled due to SLC’s strict quarantine protocols.

Bangladesh cricketers last played international cricket way back in March 2020 against Zimbabwe. Their third leg of the Pakistan tour, which consisted off one Test and one ODI in Karachi, couldn’t take place due to the pandemic.