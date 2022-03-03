'No Better Competitor Than Him': 'Chubby Guy' to 'Champion Player'- Harbhajan Recalls Kohli's Glorious Journey

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has heaped massive praise on Virat Kohli as the latter gears up for his 100th appearance in Test cricket. On Friday, Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first game of the 2-match series in Mohali. While Rohit Sharma will begin his journey as India’s new Test captain, Kohli will become the 12the Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches for India.

A plethora of former cricketers has extended their wishes to Kohli on his massive achievement. Harbhajan also joined the bandwagon to laud his former teammate. Speaking to News18 Cricketnext, the cricketer-turned commentator called Kohli a ‘champion player’ and said there’s no better ‘competitor’ than him.

“Over the years, he always had the talent but his will was stronger than the skill. He always had the skill but his will (to succeed) is unbelievable. He wants to be successful in whatever way, be it with bat or ball. When he is in the middle of the ground, there is no better competitor than him. He is always in the face of the opposition,” Harbhajan told News18 Cricketnext.

“Obviously, he is a champion player, a very hard-working guy, and very determined. Am so glad he could achieve this. We all knew that he will play 100 Test matches. But, to play that, you have to have fitness, you have to be performing at all times, be injury-free and make sure you are doing your best at all times. I am so glad he has done it. Wish him many more,” he added.

Harbhajan, a veteran of 103 Tests and 417 wickets, lauded Kohli’s stress on fitness that has changed the Indian team’s culture. When asked what came to mind first when he thought of Kohli, he said, “The way he changed from what he was. He knew the road ahead and prepared himself for that. He was a chubby guy who would eat anything and everything. After a few years when I saw him, he was totally a different guy, knowing what he wants to eat, what he wants to do, what is good for him, the workouts, and credit to him for bringing that fitness change to the Indian team’s culture, which was lacking. Fitness was a different sort of fitness earlier.”

“Now, everyone is so fit. We had talent; our generation did well with bat and ball. Fielding was never the biggest part. But now, with him bringing in that fitness part, fielding is as big as bowling and batting. Credit goes to him for bringing that change,” Harbhajan added.

