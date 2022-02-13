No Buyers for Mr. IPL: Suresh Raina Goes Unsold at IPL 2022 Auctions

Suresh Raina’s hopes to find a buyer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions came to an end on Sunday. After going unsold on the first day, the veteran all-rounder didn’t find himself in the list of 69 players for the accelerated auctions which meant, he was officially out of the race.

Known as ‘Mr. IPL’, Suresh Raina has scored more than 5000 runs in 205 games. IPL 2022 will mark the second season in which the cricketer will not feature. Back in 2020, he pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. However, he returned next year and played some impressive knocks before missing out on a couple of games at the business end of the tournament due to fitness issues.

Suresh Raina’s surprising exit from the auctions will also end his long association with Chennai Super Kings – a franchise he represented since the opening edition of the tournament (barring the 2016 and 2017 editions, when the franchise was banned). He led the now-defunct Gujarat Lions side during the two seasons before making a return to the Chennai franchise in 2018. He was finally released by the franchise following ahead of the upcoming season.

Raina’s batting excellence in IPL

Raina is one of the leading run-scorers of the tournament. The veteran all-rounder has scored 5528 runs in 205 IPL games and is currently the 4th leading run-getter in the IPL. He has 1 century and 39 fifties to his credit.

Records held by Raina in IPL

* First batsman to score 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League

* Most catches - 109 catches in 205 games

* Most half-centuries for CSK – 33

* Most boundaries for CSK – 425

* 2nd-most number of sixes for CSK – 180

