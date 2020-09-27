No Chance of India-Pakistan Bilateral Series Till Narendra Modi is in Power, Says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who is known to give reckless statements, has come up with another one, this time on India-Pakistan relations. The all-rounder said that bilateral series between India and Pakistan won't be possible until Narendra Modi government is in power.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who is known to give reckless statements, has come up with another one, this time on India-Pakistan relations. The all-rounder said that bilateral series between India and Pakistan won't be possible until Narendra Modi government is in power.

ALSO READ - Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed to Play for Galle Gladiators in Lankan Premier League

"The government of Pakistan is always ready but with the present regime [in India] there are no such chances of [resuming] cricket relations, of [Pakistan-India] series. With Modi in power, I don't see it's going to happen," Shahid Afridi was quoted as saying by Arab News.

He further said that Pakistani players are missing out big time by not being able to participate in the IPL. "I know that IPL is a very big brand in the world of cricket and it is an excellent opportunity for, whether it's Babar Azam or many other Pakistani players to go there [to India] and play under pressure and share dressing rooms. So in my opinion Pakistani players are missing a big opportunity," Afridi added.

ALSO READ - 'Humanity Above All' - Why Shahid Afridi is Forthright with Opinions on India and Kashmir

"No doubt, the way I have enjoyed cricket in India; I have always appreciated the love and respect that I have gotten from the people of India. And now when I speak on social media, I get many messages from India and I reply to many people. I believe that my overall experience of India has been excellent," Shahid Afridi said on the love he got in India.

The IPL got underway on September 19 after a massive delay caused due to the coronavirus outbreak.