No Change in India Captaincy as Long as Indian Team Continues to Perform: Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that there will be no change in India captaincy till the time the team continues to perform. Shah was responding to reports that the Indian team management may resort to split captaincy post the T20 World Cup with Virat Kohli leading the Test team while Rohit Sharma taking over the captaincy in white-ball formats.

“As long as a team is performing while on the crease, the question of change in captaincy doesn’t arise,” Shah told The Indian Express.

Kohli has an impressive record across formats as a captain. However, the only possible criticism of his leadership is the absence of a major ICC trophy under him with India coming close on multiple occasions.

A case in point in the final of the ICC World Test Championship where Kohli’s men lost to New Zealand. India’s last global title came under former captain MS Dhoni at the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Incidentally, Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, will be joining the India support staff as a mentor for the T20 World Cup in UAE that starts next month. The idea behind this move seems to be his rich experience and the fact he has brought home ICC titles - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy - during his tenure.

Shah, had made the announcement of Dhoni joining Team India dug-out when the India T20 WC squad was revealed last week.

“He (Dhoni) was okay with my decision and agreed to be the mentor for Team India for the T20 World Cup only. I am glad that MS (Dhoni) has accepted the BCCI’s offer and is keen to contribute to the national team once again. MS will work closely with Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to Team India,” the BCCI secretary had said while explaining the decision.

He also said that both Kohli and India head coach Ravi Shastri were taken into confidence before Dhoni was roped in. “I spoke to the captain and vice-captain, as well as Ravi Shastri. They all are on the same page, so that’s why this matter has reached this conclusion," he said.

