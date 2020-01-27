No Change in IPL Night Timings, Concussion Substitute Introduced, Final in Mumbai
Asked about the meeting with National Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid, Ganguly said that there have been extensive discussions about revamping the facility, which has been under the scanner of late.
No Change in IPL Night Timings, Concussion Substitute Introduced, Final in Mumbai
Asked about the meeting with National Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid, Ganguly said that there have been extensive discussions about revamping the facility, which has been under the scanner of late.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020
IND v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS All Fixtures
Team Rankings