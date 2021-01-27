No Change in Sourav Ganguly's Parameters, Vitals Are Stable: Hospital Statement

There is no change to Sourav Ganguly's parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable, Apollo hospital in Kolkata said in a statement

There is no change to Sourav Ganguly's parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable, Apollo hospital in Kolkata said in a statement after the BCCI president was hospitalised again. The 48-year-old complained of chest pain and was taken to hospital.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised Again After Complaining of Chest Pain

"Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old male, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalization and his vital parameters are stable," read the statement.

Ganguly will be admitted under Dr. Aftab Khan and will be kept under observation for now. Stents will be implanted on his arteries by conducting angioplasty procedure only after a 4-member medical board constituted for his treatment feels the need to do so.

The news has come weeks after Ganguly underwent coronary angioplasty at the Woodlands hospital after experiencing a sudden blackout and chest pain. The former India cricketer was at the gym when he had faced the issue, post which he got in touch with his family doctor who asked him to rush to the hospital at the earliest.

The hospital in a statement had then said, "Coronary Angiography was done at 3 p.m. --- Triple vessel disease PTCA (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty) and stenting to RCA or right coronary artery done through radial route".

As news of Sourav’s once again hospital admission starts pouring in – his fans and well wishers from across the world started wishing for his speedy recovery.

Well known personalities started making a beeline at the hospital to stand besides his family and all of them expressed satisfaction over the way doctors attended him promptly in making him stable.

Sourav had a family history of Ischemic Heart Disease. He had an acute myocardial infarction (MI) but was doing well till today morning after he once again complained of ‘internal chest discomfort’.

Recently, he underwent stent surgery after ‘inadequate blood supply’ to Sourav’s heart was noticed due to blockage in his three heart arteries, which includes ‘Right Coronary Artery’, ‘Left circumflex Artery’ and ‘Left Anterior Descending Artery’.