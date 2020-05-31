Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

No Contract Currently, But Mitchell Starc Could 'Consider' Playing IPL if Held in October

Mitchell Starc last played in the Indian Premier League in 2015

Cricketnext Staff |May 31, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Mitchell Starc last played in the Indian Premier League in 2015

Mitchell Starc last played in the Indian Premier League in 2015, when he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 but that didn't happen due to an injury. He opted out of the tournament in the subsequent two seasons.

The Australian left-arm pacer, however, has said he will consider playing the IPL this year, if it is held.

Starc doesn't feature in any of the squads currently as he opted out of the player auctions. According to the current rules, Starc will not be eligible to participate, but the bowler is open to the idea in case the Board of Control for Cricket in India changes the rules due to the possible postponement of the season.

"I'd consider it, I'd think about it," Starc told cricket.com.au. "Obviously it'd be right at the start of our domestic season as well so it'd be a fair bit to consider. But I don't currently have a contract, so I currently don't have to worry."

While Starc might not have to worry, other Australian players might be in a dilemma given their domestic season could clash with the IPL, if it happens then in place of the T20 World Cup.

Starc said he would have no issues if Cricket Australia allow players to play the IPL instead of domestic cricket at home.

"There's a lot of things that would have to go into that I assume. Cricket Australia would have to clear those guys so if they're clear to go, I don't see a problem with it," Starc said. "They're pre-existing contracts and they would have been playing anyway. There's obviously a different hurdle of domestic cricket there. It'd be an interesting decision, not one I'd have to make, so I'll let them make their decisions."

As things stand, the International Cricket Council is set to take a call on the T20 World Cup, scheduled in October-November in Australia, on June 10. That decision could very well impact the possibility of an IPL this year too.

