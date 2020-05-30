Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

No Cricket Match is Fairly Played, All are Fixed: Bookie Sanjeev Chawla

According to a report in the Indian Express, prime accused in the 2000 match-fixing case, bookie Sanjeev Chawla has made fresh set of revelations to the Delhi Police. In his disclosure, Chawla said, “no cricket match is fairly played” and “…all the cricket matches which people see are fixed”.

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
No Cricket Match is Fairly Played, All are Fixed: Bookie Sanjeev Chawla

According to a report in the Indian Express, prime accused in the 2000 match-fixing case, bookie Sanjeev Chawla has made fresh set of revelations to the Delhi Police. In his disclosure, Chawla said, “no cricket match is fairly played” and “…all the cricket matches which people see are fixed”.

In addition to that, he said, “a very big syndicate/underworld mafia” influences all cricket games and were like “movies which are already being directed by someone”.

The statement that does not have Chawla's signature, the latter also talks about how his life is under threat due to the involvement of underworld mafia in match-fixing.

The bookie, while confessing that he was involved in match-fixing, added that he could not give more details as “a very big syndicate/underworld mafia is involved in this matter and they are dangerous people and if he says anything they will get him killed”.

Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said, “Since the matter is still under investigation, we may not be able to share any intricate details.”

The Delhi Police in supplementary chargesheet have also mentioned that accused's non-cooperation in the investigation proceedings also prove that he was involved in the crime.

The statement also gives details as to how Chawla got involved in match fixing. The latter moved to London in 1993 and was in the “business of clothes”. After his long stay in England, he became a permanent citizen in 2000.

Hansie Cronje, who had confessed to the King Commission, about his involvement in match-fixing in 2000, died in a plane crash in 2000.

