No Cricket Match is Fairly Played, All are Fixed: Bookie Sanjeev Chawla
According to a report in the Indian Express, prime accused in the 2000 match-fixing case, bookie Sanjeev Chawla has made fresh set of revelations to the Delhi Police. In his disclosure, Chawla said, “no cricket match is fairly played” and “…all the cricket matches which people see are fixed”.
