starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

live
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

20 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

No Criminal Case Against Rasikh Salam After Age Fudging Ban

Devadyuti Das |June 20, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
No Criminal Case Against Rasikh Salam After Age Fudging Ban

Young Jammu & Kashmir paceman Rasikh Salam’s career might have come to a grinding halt due to falsification of his birth date, but he is lucky to escape with only a two-year suspension for the offence.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has discussed during its meeting on May 18, 2018, the issue of age-fraud in cricket. Two decisions in regards to age-fraud were taken in this regard — 1. Players who are found (after a proper enquiry) to have submitted false/tampered birth certificates will be banned from all BCCI tournaments for two seasons; and, 2. In addition to the above, BCCI may also initiate criminal action against the concerned player and/or any other person responsible for submitting false/tampered birth certificates.

However, in the case of Salam, the BCCI has decided not to pursue any criminal case and just banned the youngster for a period of two years.

“We are not going to pursue any criminal case against Salam. The rule is quite clear that anyone tampering with ‘date-of-birth’ or ‘place-of-issue’ will be banned for a period of two years. The CoA had discussed ‘age verification’ in the meeting but BCCI felt that in this case there was no need to file a criminal complaint,” BCCI General Manager (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim told CricketNext.

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) were the ones who brought this matter of discrepancy in age to the BCCI after they were informed about it by the J&K national school board. 

“There was a discrepancy in the age by about 6-7 months in the certificate he submitted to the school board and papers submitted to us. We immediately forwarded the matter to the BCCI for them to investigate,” JKCA CEO HS Bukhari told CricketNext.

Asked if JKCA will appeal this two-year ban imposed by the BCCI, Bukhari said, “The BCCI rules in this matter are quite clear. Salam or his parents made the mistake in this case and they will have to bear the consequences for it. The rules are in place and it’s fair for everyone.”

The JKCA CEO felt that young Salam was bearing the consequences for someone else’s fault. “It’s clear that Rasikh is too young. The parents should have been careful and ensured that nothing like this happened. However, it’s disappointing that Rasikh will be banned for two years,” Bukhari said.

The young paceman from Kulgam district in J&K burst into the limelight when IPL-12 champions Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 20 lakh. Although he played in only one game for MI, Salam impressed everyone with his pace and was also picked for the Under-19 earlier this month for a one-day tri-series in England. ​

Mumbai IndiansRasikh Salam

Related stories

Kashmir Bowler Rasikh Salam Banned For Two Years by BCCI For Age Fudging
Cricketnext Staff | June 20, 2019, 9:12 AM IST

Kashmir Bowler Rasikh Salam Banned For Two Years by BCCI For Age Fudging

Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
Cricketnext Staff | May 30, 2019, 4:38 PM IST

Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League

BCCI Rejects Afghanistan's Request to Host APL in India
Cricketnext Staff | June 18, 2019, 7:49 PM IST

BCCI Rejects Afghanistan's Request to Host APL in India

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more