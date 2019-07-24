starts in
days hours mins

No-deal Brexit Could Spell End of Kolpak Players: Cricket Chiefs

AFP |July 24, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
No-deal Brexit Could Spell End of Kolpak Players: Cricket Chiefs

A no-deal Brexit could mean "Kolpak" cricketers are gone from the English county game by 2021, according to updated guidance from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The Kolpak ruling means that citizens of countries that have signed European Union Association Agreements, who are lawfully working within an EU country, have the same free movement rights as EU citizens.

Kolpak signings as well as cricketers with EU passports are currently eligible to play in England without counting as an "overseas" player, employment rulings that would both be directly affected by Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

The ECB has issued an email to the 18 first-class counties noting a series of potential implications.

One such outcome involves the United Kingdom departing from the EU on October 31 without an agreement, which has frequently been floated by incoming prime minister Boris Johnson.

In that case new Kolpak registrations would be impossible and existing deals would likely cease at the end of the 2020 season.

There are dozens of Kolpaks signed to counties, with the most high-profile including former South Africa internationals Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer and Kyle Abbott.

Some would be easily earn overseas deals in the event of their current status being revoked but many more would expect to leave the county circuit.

Brexitecbengland and wales cricket boardKolpak

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more