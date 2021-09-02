'No Differences Between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma', Coach Ravi Shastri Clears the Air

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri in a recent interview with a TV channel quashed all rumours related to a possible rift between Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma. Even though there have been multiple occasions on which this rumour has floated, it seems like all is well between the two players. In an interview with Times Now’s Navika Kumar, Shastri confirmed that he has not seen any heat between captain Kohli and Rohit till now.

Substantiating his stance, the head coach said, “I have never seen it affecting the team. If I see an effect in the team, I will say it on Virat or Rohit’s face that this is not on." Shastri mentioned that he would have said it straight on the players’ faces, had it seen such a rift or its effect on the team. However, in this view, there is nothing of sort as rumoured.

Both the players are currently in England for the ongoing 5-match Test series. Both India and England have one win each to their credit while one of the tests ended in a draw. In the third Test, India’s performance was below average on all fronts. The Kohli-led team totaled 78 runs in the first innings and 278 runs in the second innings of the third Test. Kohli has been out of form for quite some time and could not do a lot with the bat in the third Test.

He scored seven runs in the first innings and 55 runs in the second. Rohit too was unable to perform in the third Test as he scored only 19 runs from 105 balls in the first innings and 59 runs from 156 balls in the second one. The fourth Test is scheduled between September 2 and September 6 at Kennington Oval, London.

