No Discussion on Postponing CPL 2020 Yet, but Organisers Open to Alternatives



PTI |March 23, 2020, 4:58 PM IST


The organisers of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are keen on going ahead with the planned 19 August start but have also kept other options open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next edition of the CPL T20 event will is scheduled to take place from 19 August to 26 September.

"CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world, and at present there has been no discussion about moving the event," the CPL said in a statement.

There have been coronavirus cases in the West Indies as well but the situation here at present is far better than in the European countries.

"CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world.

"At present the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled while also looking at alternative plans should they be needed."

The CPL has attracted some big names of world cricket over the years but with all sporting activities coming to a standstill in the last couple of weeks, the league can only hope that the situation improves in the coming times.

The pandemic has so far claimed more than 14000 lives while infecting over three lakh people across the world.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the many CPL fans, players and staff from around the world who have been impacted by this crisis and we hope that they and their families stay safe and healthy," the CPL stated.

