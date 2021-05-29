No Discussion Over Pending Payments to Domestic Cricketers During BCCI SGM

At its Special General Meeting (SGM) on Saturday, the BCCI refused to discuss the issue of compensations that is yet to be disbursed to the Indian domestic cricketers since the Ranji Trophy 2020 was cancelled on account of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report, a state association did raise the topic but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and vice-president Raji Shukla turned it down saying it was not part of the meeting’s agenda.

BCCI is found itself answering questions related to delay in payments to its players after a UK publication claimed that the India women cricketers are yet to receive their share of prize money from the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia where they finished runners-up. The board quickly replied saying the prize money will be disbursed soon.

That led to the issue of delay in payments to domestic cricketers coming into the limelight as well. However, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the board is yet to receive compensation package from any of the state units.

“We have to discuss with states because they have to tell us who would have played, how many matches, who would have been in reserves. None of the states have sent any proposal for the compensation package,” Dhumal told news agency PTI.

A former BCCI official and state unit veteran said it’s hard to devise a uniform formula. “The treasurer is right. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has announced the compensation but how do you determine which are the players who would play 8 games, or 10 games in a season? The reserve players get half, so how do you compute that?” the official said.

“You can’t just give a flat amount to every player. Giving a lump sum to states is an option but how do you monitor the states?” the official added.

However, Dhuman did claim that the payments for Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have been cleared. “I can also confirm that payments for the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy have also been disbursed,” said.

