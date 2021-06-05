No 'Don’t Bring Work Home' Rule for Virat Kohli for Few Days; Wife Anushka Sharma Posts Picture from Southampton

Team India is in England currently for the upcoming WTC final and the five-Test series against hosts, and skipper Virat Kohli is accompanied by wife Anushka Sharma and Vamika. The team is currently quarantining in Southampton where they will play the final against New Zealand. The best part about the Southampton ground is that there is a hotel in the stadium itself, where the team is in isolation.

That makes for a great view from every room of the hotel, and the Indian players are posting pictures from there. Anushka also posted a picture on Instagram, captioning it, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium.”

Earlier Virat had also put up a picture of the view from his balcony.

Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, upon completion of the quarantine period and subsequent COVID-19 test, the Virat Kohli-led men’s team will take on New Zealand in the maiden WTC final starting here from June 18. Following the WTC final, the men’s team will face England in a five-match Test series starting August 4 in Nottingham.

India is travelling with an extended 20-member squad for WTC final and subsequent series against England keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. The women’s team’s tour ends on July 15.

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee spoke about Kohli recently and said, “We know that Kohli steps up on the big occasions. And, as you mentioned, he wants to see his side be the first winners of the ICC World Test Championship. It means a lot to him,” he added.

Lee also mentioned Team India and Kohli’s approach to the match.

“Once everything is said and done, once the preparations are done, when they arrive there when the quarantine is done, just before they walk out, I think that will be the last comment – Let us enjoy it but let us become the first side to ever to win this ICC World Test Championship,” Lee said.

