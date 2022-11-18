'No Doubt They All Will be Big Players': Kane Williamson Predicts Bright Future For India T20I Squad

Kane Williamson has high expectations from the young India squad that has travelled to New Zealand for the three-match T20I series between the two teams. The New Zealand captain has seen and played with these players in the Indian Premier League and knows their quality.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik - all in their early 20s - are part of the T20I squad and will be led by allrounder Hardik Pandya in the absence of Rohit Sharma who along with several other senior players has been rested from the tour.

“I’ve got no doubt they all will be big players for India, I’ve seen them all in the IPL. They’ve got great quality irrespective of the names they put out," Williamson said on Friday.

Like India, New Zealand also suffered a semifinal heartbreak at the recent T20 World Cup and Williamson said they are starting afresh.

“We’ll start fresh, this is a new series both sides are looking forward to. We both wanted to get to the final, but we’ve got a week to rest and get ourselves ready for this," Williamson said.

The three-match T20I series comes on the heels of the world cup that concluded last Sunday. And Williamson feels that it’s a great opportunity for players on the fringes to prove themselves for the upcoming major events with ODI snow assuming the importance because of the world cup next year.

“Quite quick after a major event, we’ve had a whole heap of T20 cricket in the past. We’re quite excited to play India irrespective though. Most teams gear up towards major events that are not too far away, and the ODI format will now be a great opportunity for guys to come in. I’m sure there will be plenty of opportunities for guys to shine," he said.

He added, “We’ll have to wait and see what surfaces present us, and we need to adjust. But it is about getting better, especially in the knockout matches. The likes of Adam Milne were in the T20 World Cup squad but didn’t get an opportunity, so this is a good time to get them some game time."

The first T20I on Friday was abandoned due to rain but Williamson is hopeful of a full game and a full house for the second match scheduled to be played in Mount Maunganui.

“It is usually sunny out there, with a bit of rain. Hopefully we get a full house," he said.

