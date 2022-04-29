'No Excuses, Have to Asses Where Things Are Going Wrong': Shreyas Iyer After KKR Suffer 5th Straight Defeat

Kolkata Knight Riders’ season continues to be in a freefall after the former two-time champions crashed to their fifth defeat in a row in the ongoing IPL 2022. They struggled to put up a big total against Delhi Capitals but their bowlers did make a match out of it.

However, as captain Shreyas Iyer point out, KKR simply didn’t have enough runs on the board with DC overhauling the target with an over to spare.

“We started off really slowly and lost a couple of early wickets. It was holding up a bit (the wicket), but we didn’t get a good score on the board. No real excuses, we have to go back and assess where things are going wrong," Shreyas said during a conversation with the broadcasters after the end of the match.

One of the notable features of KKR batting order has been an ever-changing opening pair. On Thursday, they finally promoted Venkatesh Iyer back at the top to open with Aaron Finch.

However, both the batters were back in the dug-out by the fifth over.

“A lot of chopping and changing is happening, it’s been difficult to set-up the right combination, with all injuries not helping as well," Shreyas admitted KKR are struggling to get the opening combination right.

With five games remaining, KKR will have to win all of them and still won’t be assured of making it to the playoffs. When asked what he would say his team under such circumstances, he replied, “We need to stick together, play some fearless cricket, not be conservative with the bat. Five more matches remaining, we need to play well, show belief and give something back to the team and the management, forget about the past, start fresh and back your instinct."

One of the positives for KKR from the defeat to DC was the return to form of their lead bowler Umesh Yadav whose 3/24 kept the team in the contest.

“Umesh started with a wicket, but gave away 11 runs in the over, that’s where I thought the momentum turned. But he has given us a lot of good moments this season and has been very very impressive as well," he said.

