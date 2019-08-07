starts in
days hours mins

No Extension for Arthur & Co as Pakistan Seek Coaching Revamp

IANS |August 7, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
No Extension for Arthur & Co as Pakistan Seek Coaching Revamp

Following Pakistan's dismal performance at the 2019 World Cup, the country's cricket board has decided not to renew the contract of head coach Mickey Arthur and his support staff.

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. Sarfaraz Ahmed's men finished fifth in the points table -- at equal points (11) with New Zealand after the round-robin stage. However, the Black Caps qualified as the fourth team for the semi-finals due to a better net run-rate.

In a media release on Wednesday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced it had ended its association with the head coach, as well as the bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

The decision came following recommendations made at the review meeting held by PCB cricket committee in Lahore on August 2.

"On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men's team. We wish them every success in their future endeavours," said PCB chairman Ehsan Mani.

Arthur was appointed as head coach of Pakistan in May 2016, thus becoming a head coach of an international team for the third time.

Under his guidance Pakistan became the number one ranked T20I side. He coached Pakistan to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title on June 18, with a stunning 180-run victory against arch-rivals India in the finals. This was the first time the Pakistan team managed to win the ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB will now invite applications for the four available positions.

Mickey ArthurPakistan cricket teampcb

Related stories

Arthur Recommends Sacking of Sarfaraz as Pakistan Captain
Cricketnext Staff | August 5, 2019, 12:19 PM IST

Arthur Recommends Sacking of Sarfaraz as Pakistan Captain

Akhtar Wants Sarfaraz to be Removed, Calls For Split Captaincy
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 5:25 PM IST

Akhtar Wants Sarfaraz to be Removed, Calls For Split Captaincy

Amir Could Have Managed That Five-Year Ban Period Better: Arthur
Cricketnext Staff | July 30, 2019, 11:29 AM IST

Amir Could Have Managed That Five-Year Ban Period Better: Arthur

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more