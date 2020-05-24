Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

No Fans, No Saliva, Hand Sanitisers on Boundary: Welcome to New-look T10 Cricket

No fans allowed, no saliva on the ball and hand sanitisers on the boundary ropes.

AFP |May 24, 2020, 9:15 AM IST
No Fans, No Saliva, Hand Sanitisers on Boundary: Welcome to New-look T10 Cricket

No fans allowed, no saliva on the ball and hand sanitisers on the boundary ropes.

Welcome to cricket during coronavirus as it's being played out in the Caribbean this week.

Six teams are taking part in the Vincy T10 Premier League at the picturesque Arnos Vale venue near Kingstown, the main city on St Vincent.

Although very low key in the global affairs of international cricket, it's the first tournament to be staged in a Test-playing region since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

At first it was hoped that spectators would be allowed to attend as the risk of infection was considered to be extremely low in a country with just 18 recorded cases.

"The St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association (SVGCA) would have preferred an option of a limited number of spectators, maybe 300 or 500 max in the stadium," admitted SVGCA president Kishore Shallow.

"However, the experts expressed some initial concerns and advised that we attempt to regularise the management of players before we consider having spectators."

Local fans had hoped to see home star Sunil Ambris, one of six so-called "marquee players" in the tournament which runs until May 31.

"Yes, I could understand the frustration, but similarly, I appreciate the preference of (the health authority) that they do not want to encourage social gatherings," added Shallow.

"At the end of the day, our safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance."

Ambris must be thinking he is cursed in his career.

When he made his Test debut for the West Indies in a series in New Zealand in 2017, he became the first player in the long history of the game to be dismissed 'hit wicket' in two consecutive innings.

On Friday, playing for the Salt Pond Breakers, at least the 27-year-old had the satisfaction of claiming two wickets in a three-wicket win against Grenadines Divers.

The performance of the day, however, was by Desron Maloney whose 19-ball 41 helped La Soufriere Hikers to a nine-wicket win over Botanical Garden Rangers.

The tournament is also the first to take place with bowlers banned from applying saliva to the ball, a long-standing tool in helping achieve swing.

The game's rulers are outlawing the practice as part of the battle against the spread of coronavirus.

Other safety measures see hand sanitisers situated on the boundary as well as temperature checks. Umpires are wearing face masks.

The cricinfo website reported that the fall of wickets was greeted by the shaking of legs and punching of the ground rather than a series of high fives.

social distancingVincy Premier LeagueVincy T10 Premier Leaguevpl

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more