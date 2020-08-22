Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

No Farewell Game for Mahendra Singh Dhoni? Well, Irfan Pathan has a Solid Plan

Former India all-rounder suggested that a farewell match should be played between the retired and current Indian players.

August 22, 2020
Organise a fareweel game between retired and current Indian players, says Irfan Pathan

Retired XI vs Current XI? Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has put forth an interesting idea of a charity-cum-farewell game to ensure some legends of Indian cricket get a fitting goodbye.

“Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team,” he tweeted.

Also read: IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Captaincy Has Massively Influenced Indian Cricket, Says Lakshmipathy Balaji

Pathan’s playing-eleven included:

Gautam Gambhir

Virender Sehwag

Rahul Dravid

VVS Laxman

Yuvraj Singh

Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni

Irfan Pathan

Ajit Agarkar

Zaheer Khan

Pragyan Ojha

Pathan’s tweet comes days after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. A large number of Dhoni fans have demanded that ‘Mahi’ must be given a farewell game. This included Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

WATCH: MS Dhoni Smashes Towering Sixes in Chennai Super Kings' Practice Session

Pathan’s playing eleven had the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh who didn’t get a farewell game for India despite representing the country for more than a decade.

Meanwhile a senior official of BCCI had told news agency IANS that they are willing to host a farewell match for Dhoni.

“There is no international series right now, maybe after IPL we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation and he deserves all the respect. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it,” the official had said.

Along with Dhoni, Suresh Raina too had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.

