No Farewell Game for Mahendra Singh Dhoni? Well, Irfan Pathan has a Solid Plan

Retired XI vs Current XI? Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has put forth an interesting idea of a charity-cum-farewell game to ensure some legends of Indian cricket get a fitting goodbye.
“Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team,” he tweeted.
Pathan’s playing-eleven included:
Gautam Gambhir
Virender Sehwag
Rahul Dravid
VVS Laxman
Yuvraj Singh
Suresh Raina
MS Dhoni
Irfan Pathan
Ajit Agarkar
Zaheer Khan
Pragyan Ojha
Pathan’s tweet comes days after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. A large number of Dhoni fans have demanded that ‘Mahi’ must be given a farewell game. This included Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Pathan’s playing eleven had the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh who didn’t get a farewell game for India despite representing the country for more than a decade.
Meanwhile a senior official of BCCI had told news agency IANS that they are willing to host a farewell match for Dhoni.
“There is no international series right now, maybe after IPL we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation and he deserves all the respect. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it,” the official had said.
Along with Dhoni, Suresh Raina too had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15.
