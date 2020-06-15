"No Friendship" With Jofra Archer During Test Series, Says Kemar Roach

London: West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach has sounded an early warning to England players, especially Jofra Archer, saying there'll be "no friendships" with him during the series.
"Jofra made his decision and he's done a fantastic job for England so far but there will be no friendships during this series," said Roach.
"It's all about winning and playing hard cricket. We will devise a plan for our batsmen to counter him and I'm looking forward to that battle."
Recalling his earlier days with Archer, Roach said: "I saw him as a youngster in domestic cricket back home in Barbados and always thought he was talented. He has come over here and shown what he can do.
"I want to wish him all the best in his career. But you will definitely see if we have any words for him on the field when that comes around."
Roach further feels that the West Indies have a great chance of retaining the Wisden Trophy if they can "get stuck into" the England team.
The West Indies team beat England at home last year to claim the Wisden Trophy.
Roach feels that adapting in the English conditions will be the key.
"There are different conditions here to the Caribbean, the ball does a little bit more in England, so I think we have to adjust our plans. But I don't think our mode of attack is going to change much," Roach told Press Association.
"You saw them in the Caribbean and it is pretty fresh in our minds. It's always going to be tough to play England but once we get stuck into them, I think we stand a great chance of beating England."
