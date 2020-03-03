Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 March, 2020

1ST INN

Thailand Women *

150/3 (20.0)

Thailand Women
v/s
Pakistan Women
Pakistan Women

Toss won by Thailand Women (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: THA VS HK

upcoming
THA THA
HK HK

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

03 Mar, 202012:30 IST

Match 7: THA VS NEP

upcoming
THA THA
NEP NEP

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 8: HK VS SIN

upcoming
HK HK
SIN SIN

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202012:00 IST

No Hand Shakes in Tour of Sri Lanka Due to Coronavirus Fears: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root said his players will not be shaking hands on their tour of Sri Lanka in a bid to avoid the coronavirus.

AFP |March 3, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
No Hand Shakes in Tour of Sri Lanka Due to Coronavirus Fears: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root said his players will not be shaking hands on their tour of Sri Lanka in a bid to avoid the coronavirus.

Root was quizzed on the coronavirus on Monday as England prepared to depart for their two-Test tour.

The Yorkshire batsman said instead of shaking hands, England players will greet each other with fist bumps.

England were hit by a series of gastroenteritis and flu problems before and during the first Test on their recent tour of South Africa.

"After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum and we've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria," Root said.

"We are not shaking hands with each other, using instead the well-established fist bump, and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the anti-bacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs.

"There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected, but of course it is an evolving situation so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised, but at this stage we fully expect the tour to continue as planned."

England will play the first of two practice games against a Sri Lanka Board Presidents XI in Katunayake on Saturday ahead of the Tests, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship.

England won 3-0 in Sri Lanka two years ago but Root is expecting a tougher challenge this time.

"The conditions will be a bit different with the time of year we are going this time," he said.

"The three games we played out there last time were all very close with less than 60 runs between the teams in the last two Tests.

"It was an exceptional performance last time and I think we can take a lot of confidence from that in terms of how to play out there.

"We respect how good a side they are in their own conditions and we'll find ourselves up against a stiff challenge."

coronavirusJoe RootSri Lanka vs England 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

HK v THA
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

NEP v THA
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

SIN v HK
Sylhet All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more