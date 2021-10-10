No Hardik Pandya in Virender Sehwag's List of Players Mumbai Indians Should Retain Ahead of IPL Mega-Auction

IPL 2021 may be the last time that Mumbai Indians fans see the likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah all playing together for them, with next season’s mega-auction just around the corner.

Even though the exact rules of the IPL mega auction are yet to be announced, rumour has it that each franchise would be allowed to retain up to a maximum of three players.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels MI should pick captain Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah are Sehwag, excluding ‘all-rounder’ Hardik Pandya.

“I think I would retain Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Ishan seems to be in it for the long haul, age is on his side so he can serve you better. If Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl, I don’t think he would be able to fetch big money at the auction because due to his injury concerns, everyone would think twice."

Hardik has not bowled this season and even though he is expected to be back rolling his arms soon, Shwag reckons Ishan is a far ‘better’ pick.

“Will he bowl or not? If he can declare himself fit and start bowling then teams can buy him at the auction. The kind of performance Ishan Kishan has dished out today, expect many more from him in time to come because is a top-order batsman, unlike Hardik Pandya who bats lower," Sehwag added.

