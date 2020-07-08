No Hiding that India Not Playing Well Overseas, Will Talk to Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly conceded that India are not playing well overseas and said he'd have a word with captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri about it.
India recently were swept 0-2 in New Zealand in a series that once again exposed their issues overseas. In the last two years, they had beaten Australia in Australia and won in West Indies, before going downhill against New Zealand.
"You have to play well outside, they are not doing that. And there is no hiding. Even when I was captain, I said I will be only judged how good I am when we play away and it remains the same. We will have a word with Virat and Ravi and the boys and help them to play well away," Ganguly told Sportskeeda in an interview.
Ganguly said consistency in selection is important but refused to accept that the Indian team lacks it.
"I think it's changed a bit in the last four months. Isn't it. You see KL Rahul now playing both forms of the game, Mohammad Shami has come back for all forms of the game. (Ravindra) Jadeja has played all forms of the game. Rohit Sharma has played all forms of the game, although Rohit had played all forms of the game before we came in and ran the board," he said.
"Consistency is important. Yes you must have pressure, but I always believe don't put so much pressure that it doesn't work.
"Virat understands it and he is on the same page. There would be odd 1-2 decisions here and there but as I said our perspective is to play well away. We did not play well in New Zealand. We have Australia coming in 5-6 months time. I don't know whether I will be there or not (as BCCI president) but wherever I am, I will still want them to play well overseas."
Ganguly lauded India's readiness to play day-night Tests. India played their first pink-ball game last year against Bangladesh in Kolkata and ended up winning comfortably.
"We play a pink Test in Australia, we play a pink Test against England next year in Ahmedabad so...they have been fantastic," he said.
Ganguly also spoke about Indian players wanting to play in overseas leagues once they have called it a day, saying it is something that the board will discuss.
Wrist spinner Pravin Tambe could become the first Indian to play in the Carribean Premier League after the 48-year old was signed by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the 2020 season.
"We have allowed some, Yuvraj played last year. It's a decision we will have to discuss," he said. "We have to be practical. But at the same time we have to protect the IPL. We need to create a balance. But if you are retired, you don't get to play...it happened to me when I retired. I was just playing IPL. I got offers from Big Bash, in England, Bangladesh... I said I would go and play for two years if I want to but I was not allowed. But rightly so, the brand was growing in 2010. This game has given me everything. I said fine if that's the way it is and I stay for IPL's brand to grow...so be it. I didn't play."
Ganguly, widely credited as the man who turned around things for India as captain, said he was not a born leader.
"I am completely different on the cricket field. I was not a born leader. It got better once I got to play the game. But I am a very competitive person on the field, otherwise not. Cricket was so important and close to me. Leading on the field was much harder. The 4-5 months (as BCCI boss) has been a great experience. There is a lot of work."
