No Indian in ICC Elite Panel of Umpires After S.Ravi Excluded in Latest List

Cricketnext Staff |July 30, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
S Ravi lost his place in the ICC Elite Panel of umpires for the season 2019-20, with England's Michael Gough and West Indies' Joel Wilson making their way into the 12-man list announced by the governing body.

Ravi was promoted to the Elite Panel in 2015, ending India's 11-year wait for an umpire in the top panel since S Venkatraghavan retired in 2004. Ravi was also the only Indian official in the World Cup 2019. The other umpire to be replaced is England's Ian Gould, who retired after the World Cup.

Gough has officiated in nine Tests, 59 ODIs and 14 T20Is while Wilson has overseen 13 Tests, 63 ODIs and 26 T20Is.

"Being an elite official is an extremely challenging job. Every decision is scrutinized by millions of fans and each match official is subject to a rigorous ongoing performance assessments throughout the year," Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager for Umpires and Referees said.

"We are fortunate to have some fantastic officials who are able to withstand the pressures of the job and deliver consistently on the international stage. Michael and Joel are deserving additions to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires and I wish them all the best for the coming season and for the future."

The rest of the Elite Panels for umpires and referees are unchanged.

Elite Panel for Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson.

Elite Panel: for Referees: David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson, Javagal Srinath.

