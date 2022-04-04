No Indians in ICC's Most Valuable Team of Women's World Cup, Four Australians Make The Cut

Dubai: Four players from champion side Australia featured in the ‘Most Valuable Team’ of the just-concluded ICC Women’s World Cup while none from the Mithali Raj-led Indian side made the cut after their shock group exit. In the MVT released by ICC on Monday, four Australians made the team, including Player of the Tournament Alyssa Healy, the wicketkeeper-cum-opening batter who slammed a record 170 from just 138 balls in the final against England on Sunday.

Australia skipper Meg Lanning was named captain, while her deputy Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney were also picked in the team. Haynes ended the World Cup as the second-highest run-scorer on 497 after Healy (509), with 130 of those coming in their opening game against England. Haynes was picked to bat at number four with her usual opening partner Healy joined by South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt at the top. The 22-year-old Wolvaardt smashed five half-centuries as the Proteas reached the semi-finals, and is one of three South Africans selected with the others being Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail.

Two players from the runners-up England side — Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver — and one each from the West Indies — Hayley Matthews — and Bangladesh — Salma Khatun — complete the XI. Bangladesh off-spinner Khatun had finished with 10 wickets from seven matches at an average of 22.40.

Charlie Dean was named the 12the player of the team. Runners-up in the 2017 edition, India failed to impress in the World Cup which ended in New Zealand on Sunday and were knocked out after their three-wicket loss to South Africa in their concluding group league match.

Australia defeated England by 71 runs in the summit clash to win their record-extending seventh World Cup title at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday. Most Valuable Team: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney (all Australia); Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail (all South Africa); Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver (both England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Salma Khatun (Bangladesh).

12th player: Charlie Dean (England).

