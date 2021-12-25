'No one Cared What I Went Through': Harbhajan Singh Promises to Reveal 'Truth' Behind Monkeygate Scandal Soon

The ‘Monkeygate’ scandal, which took place in 2008 in Australia, remains one of the most infamous incidents in Harbhajan Singh’s illustrious career. After hanging up his boots on Friday, the veteran off-spinner opened up on the episode and promised to reveal his part of the story soon.

For those who are not aware, the event occurred during the Sydney Test in 2008 that rocked Indian cricket. A heated conversation between Harbhajan and former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds took an ugly turn. On the final day of the game, then captain Ricky Ponting complained to the umpires that the Indian off-spinner had racially insulted the all-rounder. While India lost the Test by 122 runs, the players were forced to go through judicial trials as the matter escalated further.

Harbhajan stated that it was probably the biggest low of his cricketing career. He never spoke about it publicly but he ensured that he will bring out the truth soon.

“It was something that was uncalled for. Whatever happened during that day in Sydney shouldn’t have happened and also what it led to. It was really unnecessary. But forget about who said what. You and I both know the truth has two sides,” Harbhajan told PTI in an interview.

“No one cared about my side of the truth in the whole episode. No one cared what I went through in those few weeks and how I was mentally sinking. I have never extensively given my side of the story but people will know about it in my upcoming autobiography. What I went through shouldn’t have happened to anyone,” he added.

The 41-year-old further spoke about the injury he sustained during the tour of England in 2011. He suffered an abdominal tear and by the time he could recover, he had fallen behind in the pecking order. Hence, he wasn’t regular in the dressing room anymore.

“If at that point, if someone would have cared for me and in a broader sense, how Indian cricket handled its players, maybe my career could have been different. But no regrets. Those who were decision-makers did what they felt was right. So, I have nothing to say. Yes, I was bitter back then but when I now look at things, no bitterness,” he said.

