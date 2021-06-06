‘No One Ever Expected it’: Usman Khawaja Says There Was Outrage in Australia After India’s Win in Brisbane Test

India’s epoch-making win at The Gabba earlier this year will certainly go down as one of the finest ever performances in Test history considering the odds stacked against them coming into the game. Not only did Australia were unbeatable at the venue since 1988, the tourists were dealing with a major injury crisis with a host of their first-choice stars sitting in the dressing room during the fourth and final Test with the series locked at one-all.

On the final day, India chased down 328 runs in Brisbane and thus secured a three-wicket win which also ensured a second straight Test series win in Australia.

India though started the series on a horrible note as they were bowled out for a mere 36 in their second dig before Australia wrapped up a comfortable win to go 1-0. In Melbourne, with captain Ajinkya Rahane hitting a century, they roared back with an eight-wicket win.

Then in Sydney, venue of the third Test, they battled their way to secure a draw.

“I just think that in Sydney also we had a game we probably should have won, could have won,” Khawaja told Cricwick on YouTube. “Our bowlers couldn’t finish it off unfortunately and the same thing happened in Gabba. I thought we had enough runs to defend but if a team chases that many runs on the final day, it doesn’t matter where it is, they deserve to win. Because it’s not easy to chase runs in the fourth innings, no matter where you are in the world.”

Khawaja, who wasn’t part of the series, felt India batters dealt with Australia bowlers much better than they anticipated. “I think at the end of the day, India were the better team. They played our fast bowlers better than we thought they would. They blunted our pace attack, they blunted Nathan Lyon and our bowlers couldn’t finish it off. It’s as simple as that. That can happen. That’s the beauty of cricket. I actually thought that was really good for the game,” said Khawaja.

He added that nobody was expecting India to win at The Gabba but keeping disappointment aside, overall, the result was good for the game.

“In Australia there was a lot of outrage because obviously, we hadn’t lost in 30 years. But that’s the beauty of the game. What’s the point if you can’t lose somewhere? Both teams can win, right? Obviously, it was disappointing as an Australian fan but it was great for the game. To do it at the Gabba, no one ever expected it, particularly from India,” Khawaja said.

