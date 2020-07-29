'No One Should Have to Tolerate Racism' - Moeen Ali Backs Jofra Archer

England all-rounder Moeen Ali backed Jofra Archer, saying no one should have to tolerate racism.
Archer was left out of the England side for the second Test against West Indies in Manchester after it emerged that he had broken bio-security protocols. Archer apologised and copped a fine, after which he claimed he faced racist attacks on social media.
Moeen said he saw some of the messages, which he described as 'absolutely horrendous'.
"Jof is a good friend of mine and even though we speak a lot, it was tough to read he was struggling a bit during that period. My advice is always that tough times pass and are followed by calm, during which you can reflect and learn. And it has been a rollercoaster 12 months for him," Moeen wrote in the Guardian.
"He is a very active person on social media and while I moved away from it a while back, I would never tell anyone to do the same. But it has to be said, I have seen some of the messages he has received and they are absolutely horrendous.
"This isn’t about being thick-skinned. No one should have to tolerate racism. And I think people need calling out here. Maybe they should make it mandatory that social media accounts have names and faces on them. We should know who is saying these things."
Archer has often been criticised by some quarters for not bowling at full-tilt in some spells, but Moeen said people who criticise such players hardly know anything about the game.
"In terms of messages that criticise your cricket, I have been through a bit of that and over time you realise that quite often the people just don’t have a Scooby about the sport. And when it comes to Jofra, we are talking about a potential superstar here," Moeen Wrote.
"He is only nine Tests into his England career, already has three five-wicket hauls and there is so much more to come. He is a fast learner and after 15 Tests, 20 Tests, 30 Tests he will have grown and grown into the five-day game. Trust me, he’s going to be amazing."
