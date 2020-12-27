No Pakistan Cricketer in ICC Teams of Decade; Fans Wonder Why

The ICC announced their teams of the decade in all three forms of the game but what took many by surprise is that not a single Pakistani cricketer made it to these elite squads.

The ICC announced their teams of the decade in all three forms of the game but what took many by surprise is that not a single Pakistani cricketer made it to these elite squads. Besides this, the ICC T20I squad had just three bowlers in the playing eleven. This is how the fans, former cricketers reacted to these squads on social media. Here are some of the best reactions.

Only three proper bowlers??? Seriously?? ‍♂️ https://t.co/yel0MzNoT3 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 27, 2020

If you go by @ICC teams of the decade, you will feel as if Pakistan men and women didn't play any cricket at all from 2010. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) December 27, 2020

Not sure many played through the decade... Could perhaps only feel for either or both of Shoaib Malik and Mohd Hafeez. — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) December 27, 2020

Pakistani's asking to ICC why none of their player has been selected for #ICCAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/0O6fTRD7aX — Foko (@Fokoakastic) December 27, 2020

Pakistanis breaking their mobile this time as none of their player has been selected for #ICCAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/tlnWLZvzzN — (@AmitPandey04) December 27, 2020

The Phalaborwa Express pulling into the Test Team of the Decade @DaleSteyn62 #ICCAwards https://t.co/8VK3EhA66z — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 27, 2020

After missing out from ICC Men's team of the decade, Ross Taylor and Shoaib Malik have decided to play for another decade. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 27, 2020

Sangakkara as Test wicketkeeper of the decade?? https://t.co/hKg72A8vaj — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) December 27, 2020

Meanwhile ICC T20 and ODI squads of the decade had MS Dhoni as the captain while the Test squad had Virat Kohli as skipper.