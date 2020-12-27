CRICKETNEXT

No Pakistan Cricketer in ICC Teams of Decade; Fans Wonder Why

No Pakistan Cricketer in ICC Teams of Decade; Fans Wonder Why

The ICC announced their teams of the decade in all three forms of the game but what took many by surprise is that not a single Pakistani cricketer made it to these elite squads.

The ICC announced their teams of the decade in all three forms of the game but what took many by surprise is that not a single Pakistani cricketer made it to these elite squads. Besides this, the ICC T20I squad had just three bowlers in the playing eleven. This is how the fans, former cricketers reacted to these squads on social media. Here are some of the best reactions.

Meanwhile ICC T20 and ODI squads of the decade had MS Dhoni as the captain while the Test squad had Virat Kohli as skipper.

