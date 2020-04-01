Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

No Pay Cut for South African Cricketers Despite Concerns over COVID-19 Pandemic

There will be no cut in players' salaries for the 2020-21 season but the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could change that.

PTI |April 1, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
No Pay Cut for South African Cricketers Despite Concerns over COVID-19 Pandemic

There will be no cut in players' salaries for the 2020-21 season but the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic could see them taking a hit in their earnings, said Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Jacques Faul on Tuesday.

The negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic is already seen in the sporting world with some of the football clubs being forced to cut players' salary.

However, Cricket South Africa has no such immediate plans for its contracted players.

"We have budgeted for the amount. It is a centralised system and both the national team and franchise players are budgeted for. At this stage we will have enough capacity to see us through the season," Faul was quoted as saying in the local media.

"But in the long term, even if we cover this season, we will have to look at what the situation is going to be after that and the financial impact it has. In our situation, I cannot see any player getting less money this season, but going forward I can see a situation where players might have to receive less."

Faul said that the Board has taken into account that no cricket will take place in the next three to six months.

"How much will be available to pay players (next season)? We need to see the total effect of Covid-19. And of course, players right now miss out on appearance fees and win bonuses.

"If we have series postponed and they are played at a later date, then they can make it up. If not, that is lost income," Faul added.

The team's next international assignment is the tour of West Indies in July.

