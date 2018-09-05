No Place for Tendulkar, Dravid or Any Other Indian in Alastair Cook's Dream XI

Loading...
In a video posted on Lord's Cricket Ground Youtube channel, Cook name England legend Gooch as his captain and went on to name a host of decorated cricketers in his lineup. However, there was one oddity in his Dream XI - not a single Indian player made it to his side.
Cook though managed to pick a team which could give any side a run for its money. “Goochy is going to be my captain and opening the batting. He can open with Mathew Hayden,” said the 33-year-old. "So, Goochy, England legend, Essex legend, most number of runs in professional cricket and Hayden one of the great cricketers. So, those two can take the shine off and probably put in a few in the stands for me."
The former England captain named Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, AB de Villiers, Kumar Sangakkara and Jacques Kallis in his middle-order, with either of Sangakkara or de Villiers as his wicket-keeper.
"In the middle order to follow up from those two whichever order they want to bat I'm going to have Lara, Ponting, de Villiers and Jacques Kallis," he said. "I’d pay a lot of money to watch that middle order bat."
As far as the bowlers are concerned, Cook went with the usual suspects in Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne as his spinners while he picked England teammate James Anderson and Australian legend Glenn McGrath as his pace bowlers.
Cook called time on a glittering career on Monday stating that the final Test against India at Kennington Oval will be his last. The left-hander leaves the game as England's highest run-scorer in Tests with 12,254 runs at 44.88 in 160 outings with a top-score of 294. He has also notched 46 half-centuries and 32 hundreds in the longest form of the game.
First Published: September 5, 2018, 3:24 PM IST