Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

No Point in Having IPL Behind Closed Doors: Madan Lal

Madan Lal feels any decision on the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League can be taken only once the situation improves

IANS |April 10, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
Madan Lal

Former India cricketer Madan Lal feels any decision on the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League can be taken only once the situation improves completely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 IPL season was slated to start from March 29 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it remains suspended till April 15.

The entire nation is currently under a 21-day lockdown which ends on April 14. However, with there being an upstage in the number of COVID-19 patients with each passing day, it is likely that the lockdown will be extended, meaning that IPL cannot be held in the near future.

"IPL is a big brand. But the board can only take a decision once the situation improves and coronavirus is gone. At the moment, it's on upstage. So, no one is going to take a risk," Lal told IANS.

"Once coronavirus is gone, cricket can obviously take place because it's such a popular sport and is loved by all. Even the players would like to play in front of crowds and that can only happen once the situation fully improves," he added.

The 69-year-old also insisted that there was no point of having the IPL matches in front of empty stands without any spectators.

"There's no point in playing IPL matches in front of empty stands. It's not just about the players and the fans, it's about other people who are also involved in the process while travelling, organising, broadcasting, etc," Lal, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, said.

"Once situation improves, other series will also take place and BCCI can totally recover for the lost time."

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently said that a lot of lives are on the line and that's why he won't mind playing without spectators if the situation demands. Even Pat Cummins has backed the idea of having a closed-door IPL.

The BCCI is also looking at the October-November window to host the tournament. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup that is to be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia.

coronavirusipl 2020madan lal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more