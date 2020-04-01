No Pressure, but Dream to Don India Colours Some Day: Shreyas Gopal
Rajasthan Royals' bowling all-rounder Shreyas Gopal on Tuesday said he does harbour ambitions of playing for India someday but is not putting too much pressure on himself by thinking about it all the time.
