No Pressure to Captain India in U-19 World Cup: Priyam Garg

India captain Priyam Garg believes there is no pressure in leading the side into the ICC U-19 World Cup as he looked to become the fifth Indian skipper to lift the coveted trophy.
"There's no pressure for me," Garg told reporters in Bengaluru. "I am seeing it only as an opportunity to captain a team in such a big tournament. We've played so many events, so that's an advantage for us. As a captain, all I'm thinking about is how to take my team forward; how to navigate the team out of difficult situations."
Garg added that he had reached out to Prithvi Shaw, who captained India in the tournament in 2018 for tips on how to deal with the challenge.
"Although I haven't spoken to Virat (Kohli) sir yet, I have spoken to Prithvi sir a lot. He told me 'your planning, your process and your team-bonding is most important'. The more the team will feel a sense of togetherness, the better will they perform.
"Prithvi sir also told me that the team should know what their strengths are. He said that team-bonding played a big role in India's success in 2018. And he told me the importance of bringing the best out of the players."
Coach Paras Mhambrey said that he is happy with the levels of preparation being put in ahead of the tournament and backed what he termed a 'balanced' squad to perform to the best of their abilities.
"We had a good couple of days, some good net sessions at Alur. One of the requirements at Alur was to prepare helpful wickets. We had three practice sessions, played on seamer-friendly or bowler-friendly conditions. So, we've done those to the best of our abilities," Mhambrey said.
"The good thing is that we're a very balanced side. (We have) seaming all-rounders, spinning all-rounders, quality fast bowlers and batsmen as well. So, those games in South Africa give us an opportunity to experiment and try a few combinations. In case we face such conditions, then we know the right steps.
"We've been preparing for the conditions we can expect there. But you also have to be flexible. You go in with one kind of mindset, but the conditions may not turn out that way. Teams that are flexible will always do well. We're looking at doing that too. We've spoken about it and we're lucky to have a balanced 15."
