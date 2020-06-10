No Problem With Saliva Ban, but Bowlers Should be Given Wax in Limited Quantity: Klusener

Former South Africa all-rounder and current Afghanistan coach Lance Klusener has said he has no issues with ICC's saliva ban, but wants the fielding team to be given wax in limited quantity to ensure balance between bat and ball.
Klusener said he could see the logic behind ban on saliva to shine balls but said the fielding team captain should have control over a substance like wax which he can use as and when necessary.
"They could perhaps use wax in limited quantity. The captain of the fielding team gets to keep it. After 80 overs of play, they get a new one while the old one is handed back to the umpire," Klusener told Times of India.
"I have no problem with saliva being banned by the ICC. Coronavirus is passed through saliva, so that makes sense. However, I would like to see a certain amount of a specific substance provided by the ball manufacturers to the team captain which he can use at this discretion for 80 overs. After that it can be replaced with a newer one."
Klusener said bowlers are used to applying saliva on balls and expected some 'mistakes' in the initial period.
"It is a habit. Players will have to adapt to the new normal. Mistakes will be made by them at first but over a period of time they will get used to it," he said.
Talking about Afghanistan cricket, Klusener said he has found it difficult to stay in touch with the team's training progress due to the COVID-19 situation.
"The camp is run by our assistant coach and former Afghanistan captain Nawroz Mangal since we are not allowed to travel, Klusener said. "To be honest, staying in touch with the team is pretty difficult. Internet connection in Afghanistan is too slow for a virtual coaching session. We receive footage and give feedback at the end of each day. The focus now is on Twenty20s and we also want to ensure the players are back to peak fitness in the coming weeks."
