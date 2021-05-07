- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
No Reaction From Sachin. Virat Would Have Pumped His Fist: Venkatesh Prasad
Former Indian speedster Venkatesh Prasad who played for India in the 1990s and early 2000s compared the contrasting personalities of two of the greatest Indian batsmen of all time - Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 10:43 AM IST
Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has heaped praise on both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli comparing the two Indian greats on various attributes and parameters. The Little Master and King Kohli are widely regarded as two of the legendary Indian batsmen across formats and boast of numerous records between them. Prasad added that both the batsmen had different personalities and reacted differently to different situations.
Prasad further stated that Tendulkar came across as a calmer and softer individual while the incumbent Indian skipper has an aggressive and very competitive attitude. He said that these traits of Kohli were only restricted to the field as he hates to lose.
“They are both brilliant individuals honestly speaking. On one side, Sachin was very soft, and of course, Virat comes out aggressive, but it’s not his nature. It’s just on the field because he wants to win and perform in every single game,” said Prasad.
The former Indian speedster added that just like Kohli, Tendulkar also wanted to win India every match with the bat but never really displayed too much emotion.
“So did Sachin. He wanted to do well in every single game. You don’t really see much emotions from Sachin. We never saw any, whether he scored a hundred or got out for a duck… whatever. Even when he gets hit, we don’t see much emotion, whereas Virat is someone who likes to express himself.”
Prasad shared an incident when Tendulkar did not lose his cool and remained calm even after being hit by the great Wasim Akram. He also described how Kohli would have reacted if in his place.
Tendulkar took a blow from an Akram bouncer in an India-Pakistan encounter but did not show any pain and was back on his feet quickly before hammering the next delivery for a six.
“One incident I would like to narrate here. Sachin once got hit in Sharjah with the new ball and Wasim Akram was bowling. He gets hit on his helmet. It was a quick ball, probably bowled at 145ish. So, he didn’t expect it, and by the time he reacted, he got hit on his helmet. And he just walks towards the leg umpire and shakes his head. Nothing, he doesn’t do anything. He doesn’t even remove the helmet, just holds his visor and gets the helmet in place,” quoted Prasad.
“He comes back and takes the strike and the second ball… it’s a new ball and Sachin is opening. The second ball again, Wasim bowls a bouncer. Same typical pace, same length and it’s coming at the height of his head. Perfectly targeted but Sachin hits it for a six. Again, no reaction from Sachin.”
Prasad then contrasted this with how Kohli would have reacted if faced with a similar situation.
“Probably Virat, if he had got the same thing, after scoring a six, he would pump his fist or stare at the bowler. They are two different people, two different characters and both are extremely important for the game to really flourish,” argued Prasad.
