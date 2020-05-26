No Regrets, Playing IPL Not Bigger Than Playing for Country: Mushfiqur Rahim

Losing the last-over thriller against India in the World T20 2016 match in Bangalore is among Mushfiqur Rahim's biggest disappointments on the cricket field, the Bangladesh batsman has said.
Bangladesh were in a comfortable position needing 2 to win from 3 balls when Rahim, Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman fell in the last three balls of the game to hand India a one-run win. Rahim has rated that match, and the second ODI against West Indies in Guyana 2018 among the biggest disappointments in his career.
"When I got dropped from the national team, and that has been the case for me only once. A lot of the time when you are playing at the top level, you will not get much of an off-season. So you get the chance to work on your own game. In that case, you can say I managed a rebirth. Analyzing my own game and practice, the places where I needed to strengthen myself more. I was able to make a comeback again with 200-300 percent strength. Despite the disappointment, you can say it was a big inspiration for me," Rahim told Cricbuzz.
"The other disappointments have been the World T20 match against India and the second ODI against the West Indies. If we had won that ODI we would have won the series - although we won the next match, if we could have won that it would have been a white-wash."
Rahim said he has no regrets of not playing the Indian Premier League, saying playing for country is bigger.
"No, I don't have any regrets. I don't think that playing the IPL can be bigger than representing my country. I think IPL is definitely one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world and all the top-class players of the world play there. So I would've considered myself fortunate enough to play in such a tournament. I could definitely take my game to a higher level, sharing the dressing room with legends. If I get an opportunity then, of course, I'll play. And if I don't get then honestly, I will never regret it," he said.
Rahim was recently criticised by many for opting out of the tour of Pakistan due to security reasons. He, however, explained that it was a personal choice as he remembers what he faced in New Zealand in early 2019 when there was a shootout in a mosque.
"I feel very bad when someone questions my commitment. I can say with my hand on my heart that not only as a cricketer but also as a human being I have never been dishonest, nor have I ever cheated anyone. It's even more embarrassing when people around you who have shared a dressing room with you say it," he said.
"I said it very clearly. I didn't say at first that I wouldn't go. If we were given instructions from the BCB that everyone should go, then there would have been no question. Since they had given us an option to decide if I want to go or not, it is a personal choice. And the second thing is the security.
"I opted out of a lucrative tournament like PSL when I heard from my agent that the whole tournament will take place in Pakistan.
"Earlier it used to be held in Dubai where I gave my name once and played, but when I heard that it would be in Pakistan, it was a no from my side. I still couldn't forget what I faced in New Zealand.
"With all due respect, it isn't like that if I don't go, the Bangladesh team will lose all the matches or will never be able to play (well). Other senior players have backed out of tours many times. Why these types of questions didn't come up then, why only in my case?"
