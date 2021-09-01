'No Reply to Emails': Afghanistan Women Cricket Team Feels Let Down By ICC

Afghanistan‘s women cricket team has expressed disappointment with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not stepping in for players, weeks after the Taliban took over the country. Roya Samim, who is a player in Afghanistan’s national side, and her sisters have already left the country and taken refuge in Canada. Samim has said that the players were expecting the ICC to step in, but they have been left to themselves.

It’s worth noting that 25 women players were given central contracts by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in 2020.

In an interview with the Guardian, Samim said: “After the Taliban came to Kabul, we requested that [the ICC] please save all the girls, we are worried for our teammates. The Afghan Cricket Board [ACB] also said nothing, they said just: “Wait". Samim added that despite all the emails written to the ICC, there was no response and they were treated as if they didn’t exist in this world.

The international cricket body, on the other hand, said that they have not received any emails for help and that they are in close touch with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and are responding as per their guidelines. They maintain that they are monitoring the situation of the game and how they can step in to improve the situation of the women’s team. If the women’s team cease to exist, Afghanistan could well lose their full member status with the ICC.

Taliban has supported the men’s team and Afghanistan’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup looks settled, but the future of the women’s team looks bleak. Samim, however, praised players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi for supporting women’s cricket, visiting their camps and even taking to Twitter to raise the issue of Afghanistan.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here