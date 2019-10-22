No Reserve Day in Vijay Hazare; Yuvraj, Harbhajan Dissapointed
Chasing a target of 175 against Tamil Nadu, Punjab had scored 52/2 in 13 overs when rain stopped the game following which the contest was abandoned in Alur (Karnataka). Later, Tamil Nadu advanced to the semis as they had more wins in league phase than their opponent.
