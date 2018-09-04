No Respite for Smith, Warner with New South Wales Unlikely To Challenge Their Bans

Loading...
There were speculations that NSW might try and get Smith and Warner to play in this year's Sheffield Shield, but the Board in statement on Monday (September 3) said that the bans were "heavy but proportionate to the public's disappointment" and confirmed that they supported the strong stance taken by Cricket Australia (CA).
"Cricket NSW supports the strong stance taken by Cricket Australia," incoming NSW chairman John Knox said. "Australia's millions of passionate fans expect that their national team not only plays good, competitive cricket but plays it in the right spirit. Our players represent all of us on the world stage.
"However, having been dealt harsh penalties and shown true remorse for their mistakes, it is important that the NSW cricket family supports Steve and David through these tough times and welcomes them back when they return. We are all human."
Smith and Warner are serving a 12-month ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering controversy that rocked the cricketing world during Australia's tour of South Africa in March. Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball, was also handed a nine-month ban by CA.
The trio are forbidden from taking part in any domestic or international cricket in Australia but are allowed to play the various leagues around the globe, as well as take part in club cricket in the country. This was particularly damaging for NSW considering Warner and Smith are two of their marquee players but the board has ruled out any possibilities that they will challenge the ban.
"The 12-month bans handed to Steve and David were heavy but proportionate to the public's disappointment. Cricket Australia should be commended for its principled stance on a challenging issue," Andrew Jones, the chief executive of NSW said.
Echoing Knox's sentiment, Jones added, "That said, it was obvious from their press conferences that Steve and David truly regret the incident. They have accepted their punishment and are working hard to restore public faith in themselves and the game."
"It is important that the NSW cricket family supports Steve and David through this difficult time. We look forward to welcoming them both back onto the cricket field when NSW Premier Cricket begins in late September," he concluded.
First Published: September 4, 2018, 12:01 PM IST