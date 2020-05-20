No Resumption of Cricket Practice in Red Zone Mumbai
Top cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait longer to resume individual training in the city due to its status of being a COVID-19 red zone, which rules out opening of sports facilities here for the time being.
No Resumption of Cricket Practice in Red Zone Mumbai
Top cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait longer to resume individual training in the city due to its status of being a COVID-19 red zone, which rules out opening of sports facilities here for the time being.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings