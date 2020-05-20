Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

No Resumption of Cricket Practice in Red Zone Mumbai

Top cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait longer to resume individual training in the city due to its status of being a COVID-19 red zone, which rules out opening of sports facilities here for the time being.

PTI |May 20, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
No Resumption of Cricket Practice in Red Zone Mumbai

Mumbai: Top cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait longer to resume individual training in the city due to its status of being a COVID-19 red zone, which rules out opening of sports facilities here for the time being.

The Maharashtra government has allowed opening of stadiums for individual training in green and orange zones without spectators.

This was after the home ministry offered relaxation in regulations for the fourth phase of the lockdown till May 31.

However, Mumbai and all it's neighbouring areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar and Kalyan Dombivili have been declared red zones.

"We will strictly adhere to the norms of the state government with regard to opening of stadiums and sports facilities," a senior MCA official told PTI on Wednesday.

What this means is that top cricketers, who are residing in the city, like Rohit and Rahane will have to wait further to hit the ground.

MCA has three facilities -- the Wankhede Stadium, the Bandra Kurla Complex and the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in suburban Kandivili.

However, as per the government directives, these will remain closed.

Cricket practice won't start even at the Braboune Stadium, which is located off the Marine Drive.

A senior Cricket Club of India (CCI) official also said that they will wait for the government order on restarting of activities.

"Till then nothing will be resumed," the official stated.

Mumbai has been among the worst hit by the COVID19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the city's COVID-19 count rose to 22,563 with an addition of 1,411 new cases.

There have been overall 800 deaths in Mumbai due to the virus, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation till Tuesday.

Ajinkya RahanecoronavirusMCARed zonerohit sharma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more