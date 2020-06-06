Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

No Salary Cut for BCCI Staff Yet, Says Treasurer Arun Dhumal

None of them will be affected, according to treasurer Arun Dhumal.

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
BCCI logoBCCI will look to chalk out a plan to begin the skill-based training program at the local with the help of the State Cricket Associations (AFP PHOTO)

Cricket Australia, Cricket West Indies, New Zealand Cricket and the England and Wales Cricket Board have cut salaries of players and staff owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India has no such plans as of now.

Apart from the contracted players, coaches and support staff, the BCCI has around 100 employees in their offices in Mumbai and Bangalore. None of them will be affected, according to treasurer Arun Dhumal.

"The BCCI has done some cost control after the elected office-bearers took charge last October. The process started before the pandemic. But there has been no pay cut or lay-off as of now. We have cut cost on other fronts like travel, hospitality, etc,” Dhumal was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

One of the factors that could affect BCCI's finances this year is the Indian Premier League. The IPL 2020 is currently suspended due to the pandemic, but the board is hoping to have the tournament sometime this year.

It's said that the BCCI could lose Rs. 4000 crore if there's no IPL.

"IPL not happening will have a huge impact and we will assess the situation before taking a fresh call," said Dhumal.

The IPL's fate is likely to depend on the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled for Australia in October-November. The ICC is set to take a call on the world event on June 10. If the T20 World Cup is postponed, a window could open up for India to host the IPL.

