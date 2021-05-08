'No Shame In Losing To India's Third XI' - Michael Vaughan Trolls, Justin Langer Responds

India’s Test series win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year is considered to be one of the greatest Test series wins of all time.

The ultimate crest and trough witnessed India’s defying nature and saw them rising from ashes as they craved a path from their lowest Test score (36 all out in the second Test in Adelaide) to eventually taking the series 2-1. The turnaround, without their star players, makes it one of the most fascinating Test series ever played.

A quick recap shows that Australia were all set for a whitewash – as predicted by many experts – after hammering India by eight wickets in the first Test – where Team India’s men had been bowled out for 36. Virat Kohli returned home and Ajinkya Rahane led the team, which continued to lose key players to injuries. By the fourth Test, India were fighting injuries more than Australia, and just about managed to field a fit XI. And yet, they won the series 2-1.

During an interaction on Fox Cricket hosted by former Australia cricketers Mark Waugh and Brendon Julian, Michael Vaughan and Australia coach Justin Langer discussed the series played between India and Australia

Referring to the multiple injuries in the Indian camp, Vaughan quipped: ‘There’s no shame in losing to India’s 3rd XI,’ bringing laughter across the table. However, Justin Langer was quick to respond.

“I know we all joke, Vaughany (Michael Vaughan) jokes about India’s second and third XI but the truth is, in a country of one and a half billion people, who love cricket, if you make the first XI, you’re going to have a pretty tough team,” said Langer.

“There will be pretty good players, and when the opportunity comes, you’ve got to be ready to grab them. We saw that exceptional young talent, they were fierce. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of the ledger.” Langer was quoted saying.

