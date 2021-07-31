No Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav in Zaheer Khan's India T20 World Cup Squad

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has not included Shikhar Dhawan in his T20 World Cup squad; Instead, he chose KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as the two openers. Virat Kohli bats at three, and Suryakumar Yadav comes in at number four.

“I will open with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Virat and Surya will follow them. I know Virat has made the statement that he wants to open the innings. But I would still say that Virat only opens in case Hardik is not available to bowl. In that scenario, you can sacrifice one batsman and get an extra bowler," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz

Meanwhile in the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav finds no mention from Zaheer. But he has picked Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakrawarthy in his 15-man squad. The tournament will be played in UAE, Oman and spinners will only come in handy on those tracks.

“I have Chahal as the lead leg spinner and also went in with Rahul Chahar as his backup. In this format, we have seen that leg spinner is such a crucial factor. Chakravarthy/Sundar will be the spinners, who will be bowling with the new ball. If you want that mystery element, you can choose Chakravarthy, but otherwise, you can go in with Sundar as well," said Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan’s 15-man India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar/Varun Chakravarthy

'I Won't Let Anything Tear Me Down,'

After the horrendous performance, the 27-year-old Nitish Rana was subjected to a lot of criticism and trolling on social media. The left-handed batsman finally opened up on his performance via a heartwarming post on his official Twitter handle. Rana admitted that the Sri Lanka tour didn’t go as per the plan but the batsman is motivated to work harder and emerge stronger from this setback.

“Our social media isn’t just to post out victories but also our failures. This tour didn’t go the way I planned or expected it to go but I have learned so much in my last 3 games. Since the time I have held the bat in my hands, I’ve always believed in hard work over luck and this won’t stop me."

