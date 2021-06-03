No Sleep if He Stays in Room Above You - David Warner on Steve Smith’s Blindfold Bat Testing Habit

Australian hitter Steve Smith is one of the greatest batsmen across formats as he continues to score runs and break records for his team. Recently in an interview with Fitzy & Wippa, his teammate David Warner revealed a weird habit of the star cricketer. Warner said that in the hotel if Smith is in the above room then there is no chance one can sleep peacefully. He revealed that Smith has a habit of bat testing with a blindfold so that he can feel the weight of the willow before he decides to take it for playing a match. Warner said that at once you think it’s the cleaners but the very second moment you realise that it’s just Smith testing his bats.

Earlier Smith’s wife Dani Wills took to her Instagram and uploaded a flashback video of Smith doing the blindfold testing in his room.

In his interview, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper also disclosed his experience of playing Indian Premier League in India amid the raging COVID-19 crisis across the country. Warner said it was terrifying and “it really hit home” when they saw the piece on TV that India was struggling with oxygen. He recalled the instance when people were lining up on the streets to cremate their family members. “We did see that a couple of times going to and from the grounds. Open fields and stuff”, said the Australian cricketer. He further added that it was just upsetting from a humanitarian point of view.

In the now postponed IPL, Warner was asked to step down from captaincy after his team emerged victorious in only one match of the first 6 matches they played in the tournament. For the last game played in India, Kane Williamson replaced him as the captain, but the team still failed to taste victory.

IPL 2021 is likely to resume in September-October in the gulf state. BCCI aims to holdthe remaining matches before the T20 World Cup 2021.

